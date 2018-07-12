Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks opened at $269.32 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $141.78 and a 1 year high of $311.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $512,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $13,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,937 shares of company stock worth $37,832,375 over the last three months. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

