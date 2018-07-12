Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $63.08 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $45.20 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 957.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

