Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apartment Investment and Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.469470547494 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Apartment Investment and Management opened at $42.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $54,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

