Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) & Baxter International (BAX) Head to Head Survey

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $113.42 million 4.53 $31.81 million $1.96 17.79 Baxter International $10.56 billion 3.77 $717.00 million $2.48 29.97

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 17.64% 10.05% 9.32% Baxter International 7.75% 15.70% 8.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anika Therapeutics and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Baxter International 0 6 10 0 2.63

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $72.73, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Baxter International.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Anika Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to develop a therapy for rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. The company also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.