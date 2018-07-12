Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) & BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDX) and BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. BP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Andeavor Logistics pays out 161.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BP Midstream Partners pays out 509.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Andeavor Logistics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

38.5% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of BP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Andeavor Logistics and BP Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics 0 10 7 0 2.41 BP Midstream Partners 0 6 3 0 2.33

Andeavor Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $52.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Andeavor Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Andeavor Logistics is more favorable than BP Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and BP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics 15.88% 19.18% 6.38% BP Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and BP Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics $3.21 billion 2.84 $373.00 million $2.51 16.75 BP Midstream Partners $108.15 million 19.90 $60.87 million $0.21 97.86

Andeavor Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners. Andeavor Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics beats BP Midstream Partners on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California and Washington; a rail-car unloading and petroleum coke handling facilities; marine terminals; a manifest rail facility; an asphalt trucking operation; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility; asphalt terminalling and processing services; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from its refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. The Gathering and Processing segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming; the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin area of West Texas and Southern New Mexico; and the Four Corners area of Northwestern New Mexico, as well as crude trucking operations, and gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Wholesale segment consists of bulk petroleum distribution facilities and a fleet of refined product delivery trucks. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas. BP Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of BP Pipelines (North America) Inc.

