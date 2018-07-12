Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Given a $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given a $10.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 201.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.96. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.