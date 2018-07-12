Analyzing Waters (WAT) & Precipio (PRPO)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waters and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.31 billion 6.67 $20.31 million $7.49 26.26 Precipio $1.72 million 4.21 -$20.69 million N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio.

Volatility & Risk

Waters has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 1.14% 25.80% 12.27% Precipio -1,166.16% -149.83% -79.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waters and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 10 6 0 2.29 Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waters presently has a consensus price target of $206.53, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Precipio.

Summary

Waters beats Precipio on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for use in various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life sciences, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc. provides platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. The company also delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

