Analyzing U.S. Cellular (USM) and TELUS (TU)

U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) and TELUS (NYSE:TU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Cellular and TELUS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Cellular $3.89 billion 0.75 $12.00 million $0.58 58.79 TELUS $10.26 billion 2.08 $1.13 billion $2.03 17.69

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Cellular. TELUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TELUS pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. U.S. Cellular does not pay a dividend. TELUS pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TELUS has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Cellular and TELUS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Cellular 1 0 1 0 2.00 TELUS 0 2 7 0 2.78

U.S. Cellular currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.10%. TELUS has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.42%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS is more favorable than U.S. Cellular.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Cellular and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Cellular 0.80% 1.82% 0.97% TELUS 10.65% 18.19% 5.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of U.S. Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Cellular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Cellular has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS beats U.S. Cellular on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It also provides roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards. In addition, the company offers assortment of consumer electronics consisting of headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. It serves approximately 5.1 million customers, including retail consumers, governments, and small-to-mid-size business customers in construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate industries. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as Website and telesales. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 retail stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions. It has 13 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million wireline residential network access lines, and 1.1 million TELUS TV subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

