Analysts Set Expectations for SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SEKEY)

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEKEY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.98. SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.25.

SEIKO EPSON Cor/GDR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

