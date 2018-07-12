Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

In related news, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $819,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cedar Hill Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 856.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerner opened at $60.24 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

