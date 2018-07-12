Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group (CAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.43. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 66.71%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $45,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022 shares in the company, valued at $45,622.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $1,111,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.