Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,022,000 after purchasing an additional 195,831 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,177,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 161,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 143,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $113.98 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $105.81 and a 1-year high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

