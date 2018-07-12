Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 212.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,178 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 127.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $685,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $8,589,780. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

