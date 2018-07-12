Amphenol (APH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol remains encouraged by its growing end-market demand, new product rollouts, and market share gains. End-market strength particularly in the industrial, commercial aerospace and military sectors bode well for the company. Strong organic growth coupled with material contribution from acquisitions hold promise. Moreover, continuing focus on geographic and market diversification has enabled Amphenol to extend its presence into new customers and new applications. In order to fuel further growth, Amphenol aims to acquire on a global basis in the high-growth segments that have complementary capabilities from a product, customer and/or geographic standpoint. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, increasing cost of raw materials is a matter of concern and is likely to be an additional drag on its profitability. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Shares of Amphenol opened at $87.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Amphenol has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $93.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

