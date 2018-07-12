Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.45.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $193.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

