Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.78.

Shares of AMP opened at $142.89 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.87 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.24. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Walter Stanley Berman purchased 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.36. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $1,006,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

