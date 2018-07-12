American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $197,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $203,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $143.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,943 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $4,573,147.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,253,955.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,472 shares of company stock valued at $22,860,501. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

