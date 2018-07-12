American Airlines Group (AAL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Imperial Capital

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens set a $60.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Airlines Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group opened at $35.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 675,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,042,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.