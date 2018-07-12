America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.8591720460976 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.38%. equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.