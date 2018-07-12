Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Stake Lessened by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amber Road were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amber Road by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amber Road by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amber Road during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amber Road by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amber Road opened at $9.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Amber Road Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Amber Road’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Amber Road Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amber Road news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,800,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,101,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Pieri sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $91,124.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at $375,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,468 shares of company stock worth $842,308. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

AMBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

