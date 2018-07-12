Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $167,362,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,755.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,763.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,721.36.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

