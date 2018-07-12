Alstom (ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Cfra set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($39.65) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.16 ($46.70).

Shares of ALO opened at €34.65 ($40.29) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

