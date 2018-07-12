Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Position Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $30,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total value of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.42, for a total value of $11,134,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,964.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,266 shares of company stock valued at $72,668,712. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,153.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $903.40 and a 12-month high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market cap of $802.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,125.55.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.