Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 705,578 Shares of Microsemi (MSCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705,578 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Microsemi were worth $38,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsemi by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsemi by 139,400.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Microsemi during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsemi alerts:

In other Microsemi news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $243,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsemi opened at $68.74 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Microsemi has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microsemi from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.