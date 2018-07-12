Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 569,794 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (VCIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,794 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF were worth $40,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,807,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,315,000 after acquiring an additional 697,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,641,000 after acquiring an additional 630,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,961,000. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,687,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 388,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF opened at $83.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

About Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

