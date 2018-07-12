Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 209,405 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $45,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,474,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 125,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment opened at $19.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of -0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 122.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 18 dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price objective (down previously from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

