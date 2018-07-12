Alliant Energy (LNT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliant Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5362069798106 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $916.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

