Align Technology (ALGN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Headlines about Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Align Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.1311256803378 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $348.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $150.76 and a 52 week high of $371.55.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

