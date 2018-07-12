Alcoa (AA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alcoa earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7796680209888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa opened at $48.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.06. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.17%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Alcoa from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.76.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.