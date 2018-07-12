Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 392,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $40,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,821,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 400,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 147,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.11. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

