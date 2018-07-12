Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €133.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.84 ($128.89).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

