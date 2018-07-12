Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics opened at $4.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $35,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,290 and sold 258,502 shares valued at $1,548,211. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.