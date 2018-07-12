Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Sells $2,367,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,435.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMD opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.34.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.