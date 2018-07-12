Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Sells $2,367,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,435.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMD opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 162,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 302,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 89,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 192,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

