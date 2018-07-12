Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,782,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,647,000 after buying an additional 115,007 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $7,064,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,376,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Vetr raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.78 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $79.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.