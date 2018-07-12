Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Upland Software (UPLD) Head-To-Head Survey

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Upland Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $7.02 billion 8.53 $273.00 million $2.05 38.35 Upland Software $97.95 million 7.84 -$18.72 million $0.83 42.98

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Activision Blizzard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Upland Software does not pay a dividend. Activision Blizzard pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 4.78% 17.91% 9.75% Upland Software -14.95% 9.06% 3.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Upland Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Activision Blizzard and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 6 20 0 2.77 Upland Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus price target of $75.68, indicating a potential downside of 3.73%. Upland Software has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Upland Software on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. It also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, the company engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. Its products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. The company serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Activision Blizzard, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.