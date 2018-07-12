Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,042,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,703,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 131,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACHN stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.