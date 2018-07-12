Acacia Mining (ACA) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Acacia Mining (LON:ACA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 200 ($2.66) to GBX 180 ($2.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 180 ($2.40) to GBX 170 ($2.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 160 ($2.13) to GBX 220 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 208.70 ($2.78).

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:ACA opened at GBX 116.85 ($1.56) on Thursday. Acacia Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.77).

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.