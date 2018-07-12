Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 285,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 448,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 126,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.