ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 24.50 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a CHF 24.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 22.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 31 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.80.

VTX ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Wednesday. ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

