A.R.T. Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 92,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.38.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

