9,250 Shares in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU (RLY) Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU (NYSEARCA:RLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU by 145.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU by 313.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.39 on Thursday. SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $27.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2144 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from SSGA ACTIVE ETF/MULTI-ASSET Rl RETU’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th.

