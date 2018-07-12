$91.47 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce sales of $91.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the highest is $102.15 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $75.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $391.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.03 million to $404.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $415.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $390.74 million to $432.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of CSI Compressco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 12.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,095,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 60,459.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,950,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 131,654 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCLP opened at $5.69 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $226.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.67.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

