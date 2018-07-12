84,757 Shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CVS Health by 7,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,355,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,818,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $349,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,561 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health opened at $67.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply