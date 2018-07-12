84,757 Shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CVS Health by 7,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,355,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,818,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $349,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,561 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health opened at $67.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

