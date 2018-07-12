8,311 Shares in JPMorgan/ETF (AMJ) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan/ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan/ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan/ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Get JPMorgan/ETF alerts:

JPMorgan/ETF opened at $26.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan/ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan/ETF (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.