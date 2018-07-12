8,158 Shares in Open Text Corp (OTEX) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 82,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,503.2% in the 1st quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,455,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,067,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $685.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

