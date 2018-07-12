7,533 Shares in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $333,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,691 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group opened at $30.58 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.63. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.32%. sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.