$4.24 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post $4.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 million to $4.46 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $4.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $19.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 million to $22.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $74.98 million to $163.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 66.77% and a negative net margin of 483.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,431,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after buying an additional 3,307,477 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,992,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after buying an additional 612,965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 179,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,646,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.38. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

