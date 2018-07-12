263,208 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,000. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

