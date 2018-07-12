$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MED restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.82.

Shares of Westlake Chemical opened at $107.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $4,019,580.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,569.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,757,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,181.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,376 shares of company stock worth $8,437,710. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 763,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,913,000 after purchasing an additional 373,510 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 544,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,956,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 193,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 489,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

