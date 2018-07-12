16,556 Shares in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rowan Companies opened at $15.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.83. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Rowan Companies’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rowan Companies news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rowan Companies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rowan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rowan Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

